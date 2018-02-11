With no insurance mandate, taxpayers are paying again for some Idahoans’ medical care

Appropriations for the CAT fund, which helps counties pay for the costliest cases when Idahoans who can’t pay their catastrophic medical bills turn to local property taxpayers for help, had been growing for years. But that trend turned around when the Your Health Idaho insurance exchange was established in 2013. Now, such cases are on the rise again. Here, a St. Luke’s employee cleans an exam room in a Nampa emergency department in 2012. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman file