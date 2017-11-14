Idaho will revisit being part of ‘sloppy’ voter fraud program, says secretary of state

Idaho Secretary State Lawerence Denney says he “wasn’t even aware of” security concerns and other issues surrounding Idaho’s participation in the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program until after he read an Idaho Statesman article posted online Thursday.

Crosscheck is a multistate program run by the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office that annually collects voter registration data, including such personal data as birth dates and partial Social Security numbers. It then compares them in search of duplicate registrations and voter fraud.

But the program has produced false positives in Idaho and other states, and public record requests have uncovered a number of cybersecurity concerns regarding its server, housed in Arkansas. The information given to the program includes voter data that can’t be shared through a public records request, and was denied to a Trump administration commission investigating voter fraud earlier this summer.

“We’ve done our research after we read the article,” Denney told the Statesman on Tuesday.

And what did he learn?

“I thought the process was very secure. I had no idea maybe it wasn’t,” he said. “I would just say that it appears it has been very sloppy.”

So what’s next for Idaho and Crosscheck?

Lawerence Denney.

“We are reevaluating,” Denney said. “We are going to have to have some answers to the security or we are not going to participate next time around.”

Denney said “at this point” he does not think Idahoans’ voter registration data has been compromised.

“We will get answers to that before we make the decision to participate again or not,” he said.

Denney said his office has received 300 to 400 emails over the last several days from people concerned about their personal data and Idaho’s participation in the Crosscheck program.

This state has been a part of the project since 2013, when former Secretary of State Ben Ysursa approved joining it. Idaho has sent voter data to Crosscheck every year since 2014.

The person who since 2011 has overseen Crosscheck, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, also is vice-chair of President Donald Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

In July, Kobach asked all 50 states to submit to Trump’s commission their voter rolls, including voters’ birth dates, Social Security numbers and other personal data.

Denney told Kobach he only could have information available under Idaho’s public records law, which exempts voters’ birth dates and Social Security number information from disclosure.

But for the last four years, Idaho has been providing Kobach’s Crosscheck program Idahoans’ voter registration information, including birthdates and partial Social Security numbers.

On Feb. 28, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office uploaded 797,534 Idaho voter records to the Crosscheck server.

Even though Kobach, in effect, heads both program, Denney said he does not think Kobach would transmit the Crosscheck data to the Trump commission.

“That would be a violation of the (memorandum of understanding). I do not think he would do that,” Denney said.

Denney said he thinks Crosscheck, or a comparable program, could be “a very valuable tool” for cleaning up voter rolls if all 50 states participated and it was secure.

As for ferreting out voter fraud in Idaho?

“I agree with former Secretary of State Ysursa,” Denney said. “We essentially have zero voter fraud (in Idaho).”