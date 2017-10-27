1 of these 3 men will be Caldwell’s newest state representative

Three Caldwell men have been nominated to fill former Republican Rep. Brandon Hixon’s seat after his abrupt Oct. 19 resignation.
The District 10 Republican Central Committee selected Jarom Wagoner, Jeff Taggart and Donald Easteppe on Thursday evening.
Their names have been forwarded to Gov. Butch Otter, who now has 15 days to appoint one of them to the House seat, said Otter spokesman John Hanian.
Wagoner is the central committee’s preferred choice, Taggart is the second choice and Easteppe is the third, according to committee chair Darrell Bolz.
Wagoner is a city planner in Caldwell, Easteppe works with treating individuals who suffer from substance abuse and Taggart is a bail bondsman, Bolz said.
Hixon was in his third term as a representative for District 10’s Seat A. His term would have lasted through the end of 2018.
Hixon is the focus of an ongoing criminal investigation; authorities have not said what the investigation is about. On Thursday, Caldwell police turned the investigation over to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for further review.
No criminal charges had been filed against Hixon as of Friday afternoon.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments