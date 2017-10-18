Can Idaho afford to expand crime victims’ rights? Advocates say: Can it afford not to?

More Videos 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair Pause 1:28 Watch 5,500 LEGO pieces become a model of the Meridian Idaho Temple 2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 5:02 Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that' 2:32 Take a peek inside this elegant, unusual East Boise home 1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 4:17 Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 3:07 Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Idaho rape survivor speaks out on support for crime victims Lauren Busdon, 19, spoke to the media on Sept. 25, 2017, at the Statehouse in support of Marsy's Law for Idaho. Busdon shared details around how she was treated during her rapist's prosecution, advocating for change. Lauren Busdon, 19, spoke to the media on Sept. 25, 2017, at the Statehouse in support of Marsy's Law for Idaho. Busdon shared details around how she was treated during her rapist's prosecution, advocating for change. Provided by Strategies 360

