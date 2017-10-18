Caldwell lawmaker faces criminal investigation

Rep. Brandon Hixon, R-Caldwell, is the subject of a criminal investigation, the Caldwell Police Department has confirmed.
The investigation began Oct. 5, according to police spokesman Lt. Joey Hoadley.
Hoadley would not describe what the investigation pertains to, but simply confirmed it was active.
Hixon, who is in his third term, told the Statesman on Wednesday afternoon he has not been charged with anything and he has not resigned from the Idaho Legislature.
Hixon, 35, referred all other queries to his attorney, Gabriel McCarthy, who has not returned the Statesman’s phone call or email.
The District 10 lawmaker serves on the House Business, Health and Welfare, Transportation and Defense committees.
First elected in 2012, Hixon each election cycle has addressed a handful of past criminal convictions by describing them as “youthful indiscretions” that he has vowed not to repeat. He was convicted of five misdemeanors before age 21: two for minor in possession of alcohol, urinating in public, having an invalid driver’s license and a curfew violation.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
Comments