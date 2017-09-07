Idaho wants your input on new approach to health insurance for sick and working poor

More Videos 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair Pause 1:59 Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room 1:02 Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars 1:35 Harsin: 'Nevada’s always been a big game' 2:42 How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 3:30 Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Idaho's health coverage gap More than 78,000 Idahoans do not qualify for Medicaid but also do not make enough money for assistance through the state insurance exchange. A legislative working group convened in 2016 for a day-long meeting on that "Medicaid gap" that included public testimony — more than 50 people signed up. Listen to a selection of citizens, including some from a pre-testimony press conference. More than 78,000 Idahoans do not qualify for Medicaid but also do not make enough money for assistance through the state insurance exchange. A legislative working group convened in 2016 for a day-long meeting on that "Medicaid gap" that included public testimony — more than 50 people signed up. Listen to a selection of citizens, including some from a pre-testimony press conference. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

