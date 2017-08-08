Head of Idaho’s Department of Labor abruptly resigns

On the job less than four years, Idaho Department of Labor Director Ken Edmunds has resigned from that position effective immediately.
Paul Spannknebel, deputy administrator at the Idaho Division of Human Resources, will serve as acting director while the process to name a successor is conducted. Spannknebel is currently the deputy administrator at the Idaho Division of Human Resources, according to a news release from Gov. Butch Otter’s office.
Otter appointed Edmunds in November 2013 to replace retiring director Roger Madsen, who spent nearly 20 years as the head of the agency. Edmunds previously ran a real estate and consulting business in Twin Falls, and served on the State Board of Education from 2008 up until he took the Labor job.
Otter spokesman Jon Hanian told the Associated Press the resignation is not because of a lawsuit and that the governor was not “surprised” by it. Hanian declined to say why Edmunds submitted his resignation.
The Department of Labor has 550 employees. It oversees workforce development, provides resources for job seekers, and assists workers with unemployment insurance and benefits. Edmunds was paid about $125,000 a year, according to state records.
Recent problems
Since Edmunds became Labor chief, the department has been the subject of at least two notable lawsuits.
In May 2015, Don Dew filed a lawsuit in Boise federal court alleging that Edmunds and former Idaho Human Rights Commission Director Pamela Parks discriminated against Dew while he was interviewing for a job as Idaho Human Rights Commission director because he has epilepsy and is gay.
Distraught over how he was treated during an interview, Dew voluntarily withdrew his application. A judge dismissed the case saying the state did not deny Dew the job because he voluntarily withdrew his application.
Several months ago, Jon Cryer, a former employee, claimed in a federal whistleblower lawsuit that department higher-ups misused the department’s official subpoena power to get his phone records as they sought out the source of anonymous complaints of purchasing and hiring violations in the department.
That case, filed in December, is pending in Boise federal court.
Most recently, the Legislative Services Office, the Legislature’s auditing arm, reviewed the Department of Labor’s management procedures and accounting practices over the past three fiscal years.
Its report, released Aug. 1, had one finding: The department did not properly document how companies that received key workforce training development grants were eligible for the money.
Lawmakers created the workforce development training fund in 1996 to reimburse businesses for the cost of training new workers or retraining existing workers with skills necessary for specific economic opportunities and industrial expansion initiatives.
Auditors tested 21 payments made by the department to companies under the program. In 19 percent of those payments, the department could not provide a copy of the original application. In 76 percent of the payments, the department could not provide proof that a company met the program’s requirement that its product or service was mainly sold outside the area where it was located.
