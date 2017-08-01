House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin during a news conference at the Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 18, 2017.
Idaho, you’re cordially invited to lunch with Speaker Paul Ryan. Send your check to ...

By Cynthia Sewell

csewell@idahostatesman.com

August 01, 2017 12:28 PM

Want to snap a selfie while lunching with House Speaker Paul Ryan in Boise on Aug. 22?

It will be a spendy selfie: Tickets to the event range from $1,000 to $10,000.

Ryan’s appearance — his first in Idaho —is presented by Team Ryan, a joint fundraising committee that includes Ryan for Congress, Ryan’s PAC Prosperity for Action and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Ryan’s day in Boise includes a roundtable discussion ($10,000 contribution for two), a photo opportunity ($5,000 for two) and a luncheon ($2,500 or $1,000).

And crashing the event to get that selfie is not an option. The gathering’s location is only being given to people who buy tickets.

The last time a sitting Speaker came to Idaho was John Boehner in August 2013 to attend a fundraiser in Boise for Idaho’s 2nd District GOP Congressman Mike Simpson.

Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428

