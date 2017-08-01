Idaho, you’re cordially invited to lunch with Speaker Paul Ryan. Send your check to ...

Want to snap a selfie while lunching with House Speaker Paul Ryan in Boise on Aug. 22?

It will be a spendy selfie: Tickets to the event range from $1,000 to $10,000.

Ryan’s appearance — his first in Idaho —is presented by Team Ryan, a joint fundraising committee that includes Ryan for Congress, Ryan’s PAC Prosperity for Action and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Ryan’s day in Boise includes a roundtable discussion ($10,000 contribution for two), a photo opportunity ($5,000 for two) and a luncheon ($2,500 or $1,000).

And crashing the event to get that selfie is not an option. The gathering’s location is only being given to people who buy tickets.

The last time a sitting Speaker came to Idaho was John Boehner in August 2013 to attend a fundraiser in Boise for Idaho’s 2nd District GOP Congressman Mike Simpson.