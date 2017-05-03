What's on your ballot this May? Our guide to Treasure Valley races, funding measures

Voting early? Waiting until May 16? Either way, follow this link first.
It leads to our guide to candidates and ballot measures in Ada and Canyon counties. Competitive races include Boise’s auditorium district; the Caldwell, Middleton and Nampa school boards; highway district seats across Canyon County; and several school, fire and library funding measures.
Our online tool helps you determine exactly what is on your ballot, then allows you to hear from candidates in their own words.
Pick who you want to vote for, then save the list to refer to at the polls.
Due to unexpected delays, one race (a Canyon Highway District seat) has yet to be added to the guide. That should be resolved soon — check back if you live in that district and don’t see it as an option.
Questions? Email elections@idahostatesman.com.
