Grocery tax repeal: Gov. Otter hasn’t decided whether to veto bill or let it become law

Gov. Butch Otter said Monday that he’s waiting before deciding on whether to veto grocery tax repeal, saying he wants to consider what it will cost to fix winter road damage
Earlier, Otter had expressed opposition to the lifting the 6 percent sales tax on groceries, saying it would take too much revenue from the state.
The Legislature approved the repeal last week in the last days of the 2017 session. Nationwide, 37 other states do not tax groceries.
Otter addressed reporters in a post-session event Monday afternoon.
To offset the sales tax assessed on food, Idaho issues an annual grocery tax credit. The bill did away with both the credit and the tax, with a staggered implementation that delays the financial impact.
Advocates argued that repealing the tax on food sales would lift a burden from the poor, and would stop people in border communities crossing state lines to do their shopping in sales tax-free states, meaning higher sales and more jobs.
In a March 16 letter to legislative leaders, Otter said the elimination of both would have a close to $50 million hit on state revenue and said removing the food tax “destabilizes the revenue stream.”
“I see no reason to change our current system and I oppose efforts to do so,” the governor wrote.
Comments