Idaho’s Democrats: Minority, down 4-1, forced ‘ourselves into the conversation’

1:46 Thank you, Sen. Davis Pause

0:44 Trump and Labrador exchange tweets after president blames Freedom Caucus for failed health care bill

0:59 Climate change doubles wildfires

3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River

0:41 Demolition of the SkyVue Grill

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center

3:00 Columnist says people will always enjoy history because it's about people

0:42 200-ton rock blocks Oregon road, so crew blows it up