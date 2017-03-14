Idaho university experts on climate change speak at Capitol hearing

Rep. Ilana Rubel will host an informational hearing on climate change in the Lincoln Auditorium in the Capitol Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Rubel had sought repeatedly throughout the session to have an informational hearing in the House Energy and Technology Committee. But its chairman, Dell Raybould, did not consider this issue of climate change significant enough to take committee time. The Rexburg Republican told Rubel, a Boise Democrat, he would support her having an informational meeting in the larger Lincoln Auditorium. Rubel accepted his alternative and will bring some of the state's top experts on the causes and effects of climate change to the meeting.
“This issue is not just about rising ocean levels and polar bears - it’s about crops and jobs in Idaho. Idaho’s leaders must assess the risk ahead and take steps to address it, not hide their heads in the sand,” Rubel said.
These include John Abatzoglou a geography professor at the University of Idaho, Jennifer Pierce, a geosciences professor at Boise State University, Kerrie Weppner, who teaches about climate change at BSU and Scott Lowe, an economics professor and director of the environmental studies program at BSU.
They will talk about what's happening now, what's ahead, and what we can we do about it. The forum will have legislators, scientists, and business leaders from around Idaho to examine how changing climate conditions are impacting agriculture, fire, activity, water, wildlife, recreation and our economy.
Bill Kaage, Chief of the National Park Service Division of Fire and Aviation Management and Kevin King, Board member of the Idaho Clean Energy Association are among the speakers.
“Taking steps to address climate change and plan for its impacts is not only the responsible thing to do, it carries economic benefits for our citizens,” Rubel said. “Idaho doesn’t have coal or oil, but we have a lot of sun, wind and geothermal energy. Developing renewable energy resources will bring jobs and wealth to Idaho.”
The hearing will be streamed live: http://idahoptv.org/INSESSION/ and archived after 24 hrs.: http://idahoptv.org/insession/archive.cfm
Rocky Barker: 208-377-6484, @RockyBarker
Comments