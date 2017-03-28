Legislature OKs plan to buy Hewlett-Packard campus in West Boise

The Idaho House and Senate last week signed off on a resolution authorizing the Department of Administration to negotiate the purchase of the Hewlett-Packard campus as a new home for the State Tax Commission and several other state agencies.
The House passed the resolution 65-5 on March 22; the Senate passed it 30-5 on March 24.
Idaho plans to sell bonds to raise the $110 million it expects to pay for the 197-acre HP campus, which includes eight buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet of office and warehouse space off Chinden Boulevard near Five Mile Road.
HP Inc. will lease back about half the space, 793,000 square feet, for an initial seven-year term. The state will assume existing leases totaling just under 308,000 square feet. The state will occupy the remaining space, whose square footage will increase over several years as the existing leases expire.
Lease payments from HP, the other tenants and the state agencies that move in will be enough to pay off the bonds, state officials say.
If the state buys the property, it will come off the property tax rolls along with the $1.5 million HP pays annually in property taxes to Boise, West Ada School District and other taxing districts. When properties become tax-exempt, state law lets taxing districts make up the lost revenue from other taxpayers.
The resolution passed by the Legislature authorizing the HP purchase states it is the Legislature’s intent that local governments not make up the money they lose.
To accomplish this, a separate House bill was introduced to change state law to force local governments to reduce their budgets by the amount of money taken off the rolls whenever the state acquires private property.
That bill passed the House 59-11 on March 20. The Senate has taken no action on it.
