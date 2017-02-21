How long must Idaho police hang on to rape evidence? Bill would set agency standards

Legislation revolving around how long evidence from a sexual assault exam should be preserved brought questions Tuesday, but moved forward without serious opposition.
The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee passed the bill unanimously and it will move to the floor for a vote.
The legislation, pitched by Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, outlined how long sexual assault kits, commonly called rape kits, should be kept in evidence.
The kits are collected during a forensic exam on an alleged sexual assault victim. The exams involve swabbing and examining a victim for any potential evidence left behind after a sexual assault.
Wintrow said the legislation is designed to hold perpetrators accountable, send a message to victims who have suffered trauma, and provide a resource to law enforcement who may be frustrated by inconsistent state guidance.
“Victims who have suffered a trauma are more likely to be retraumatized by a system they feel has forgotten them and law enforcement may be frustrated with ‘what timeline should we utilize?’” Wintrow said. “Sexual assault is one of the most under-reported crimes in our country, thus I do think it’s important to create the most transparent and accessible system when it comes to reporting and accountability.”
Preservation and disposal
The bill would create new regulations for how long each kit must be preserved, depending on the type of crime that occurred.
▪ For death penalty cases, a kit must be preserved until the convicted person’s sentence is carried out, and until police are sure all suspects in the case have been accounted for.
▪ For felony cases, a kit must be preserved for 55 years from the kit’s collection date or until the convicted person’s sentence is complete — whichever comes first. This also includes inactive cases where a charge has not been filed, but the sexual assault case isn’t closed.
▪ The legislation would mandate preserving a kit for 10 years in cases where no evidence is found to support a crime, where an incident is no longer being investigated as a crime or when a victim indicates no further forensic exams may occur.
At least 60 days before disposing of a rape kit, authorities would have to notify the victim; the parent or guardian of a minor victim; or if a victim has died, one of their relatives.
Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury — also vice president of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association — testified in favor of the new bill. He said last year’s legislation helped law enforcement create guidelines for collecting and testing the kits.
The 55-year preservation time was selected in part because some victims are children, and some perpetrators may be serial rapists, he said.
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue spoke on behalf the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association, stating that while his group agrees with the principle, it feels 55 years is excessive. Instead, he suggested the kits be kept for 20 to 25 years.
Audit: 56% of Idaho kits tested
Last year, the Legislature mandated all law enforcement agencies in the state perform an audit of how many kits each agency had in its custody, and why each agency chose not to test certain kits. That audit was presented to lawmakers Tuesday by Idaho State Police Forensic Services Lab Director Matthew Gamette.
Idaho had a total of 2,538 kits on law enforcement shelves. Of those, only 1,422 kits had been tested.
Those 1,116 kits do not just represent evidence. Each of those cardboard boxes represents a human being.
Gamette explained that of the untested kits, 191 are cases where no crime was committed, 271 are no longer being investigated as a crime and 66 are victims who requested the kit not be tested. There are about 541 kits that will now be tested, pursuant to the 2016 legislation’s regulations.
The mandated audit also educated law enforcement agencies on their peers’ policies.
“We found through doing this audit that different agencies were doing things very differently,” Kingsbury told legislators. “Now we have some good guidelines and this amendment we’re asking for, currently, will help to solidify that.”
The legislation came after the Idaho Press-Tribune published an investigation that found wide discrepancies in the tracking of rape kits at each law enforcement agency.
The newspaper pulled records on evidence collected at 22 law enforcement agencies in Idaho and found that each agency had different policies on tracking the kits. Nampa police, for example, submitted about 10 percent of their collected rape kits. Meridian police, by comparison, submitted about 80 percent.
Much of the decision on whether to test a kit is left up to one detective.
The 2016 legislation, also pitched by Wintrow, outlined when a kit may not be tested and addressed how a decision not to test is made. The two reasons a kit may not be tested include if a victim specifically requests his or her kit not be tested, or if law enforcement determines no crime has been committed. For the latter, a prosecutor must sign off on the decision.
If it moves forward, the 2017 legislation would remove the clause about a prosecutor signing off. Wintrow said prosecutors don’t play a role in evidence collection, but rather may just consult on such cases.
