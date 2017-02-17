What’s terrorism? The question moves Idaho gun restriction bill back to committee

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education Pause

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump

1:52 How VRigami's software works

0:59 Climate change doubles wildfires

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder

5:31 Take a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

2:24 How Boise police respond to hate crimes