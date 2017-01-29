Idaho lawmakers measured in assessing, critiquing Trump refugee ban

Idaho’s federal lawmakers conditionally defended or demurred on the executive order signed by President Trump Friday that curtails immigration from seven Muslim countries, suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days, and indefinitely bars all refugees from Syria.
The Statesman sought comment from all four members of Idaho’s delegation and will update as the replies are received.
Rep. Raúl Labrador: The congressman said the administration “could have done a better job” of implementing the order and “failed to provide clear guidance on the policy.” He also said the media have falsely characterized the order as a “ban on Muslims” and did so intentionally “to mislead the public and to undermine the President's agenda.” His full statement:
“Congress has identified significant flaws with the vetting process for those seeking entry into the United States. The prior administration failed to adequately address security concerns. President Trump has finally taken necessary national security and public safety measures regarding refugees and non-immigrants seeking entry. The media’s mischaracterization of the order as a ‘ban on Muslims’ is not only false, it is intentionally designed to mislead the public and to undermine the President's agenda. The ban is temporary and does not exclude any particular group based on religion.”
Rep. Raúl Labrador
“The President of the United States has sweeping powers to suspend the entry into the United States of aliens if their entry is detrimental to the interests of the United States. The Administration, however, could have done a better job of implementing this executive order. They failed to provide clear guidance on the policy which caused substantial confusion at the ports of entry. I urge the Administration to revisit the order's applicability to legal permanent residents of the United States, and exercise great care before taking future action. Inadequate review and poor implementation of this executive action threatens to undermine otherwise sound policy. I remain a strong supporter of President Trump’s bold efforts to keep America safe, but they must be legally sound and uniformly enforced. I look forward to working with the President on these issues.”
Sen. Jim Risch, through communications director Kaylin Minton, cited the order’s “many moving parts” in saying that comment would be “premature.” The full comment:
Senator Risch believes the security of America and Americans is of the upmost importance. Since the order was issued just this past Friday, and there is much speculation about specifics of the President's action, and many moving parts, Senator Risch is gathering and reviewing information from a number of sources and will learn more when he returns to Washington, D.C. for briefings this week. A comment at this time would be premature.
Senator Risch has consistently said that, in many cases, the US vetting process for many areas of the world has been inadequate and does not ensure the safety of all Americans.
The Statesman is awaiting comment Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson.
Here are reactions from other lawmakers.
