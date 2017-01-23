Could horse racing — live, simulcast and instant — return to Les Bois Park this year?

The operator of Les Bois Park in Garden City hopes to revive live, simulcast and historical horse racing there this year, even though the Legislature has repealed historical-racing betting machines.
Two signs have emerged that a restoration effort is under way:
▪ Les Bois’ operator, Treasure Valley Racing, plans to submit to the Idaho Racing Commission applications to hold live, simulcast and historical racing — also known as instant racing — this summer.
▪ The Idaho Racing Commission’s agenda for a meeting Wednesday includes a discussion of a temporary rule governing the location and operation of historical-racing terminals.
Historical-racing machines allow bettors to place wages on horse races run in the past. The races are replayed via video without identifying information. The machines have spinning wheels, sounds and animations that mimic slot machines.
The Legislature approved the machines in 2013 but changed its mind in 2015 after some lawmakers concluded the machines were effectively slot machines, which are illegal in Idaho.
Simulcast racing is the broadcasting of live horse races to multiple sites where bets can be placed, all in the same betting pool.
Treasure Valley Racing, which took over operations at the county-owned Les Bois in 2011, closed operations on March 20, 2015, after the repeal bill passed. Gov. Butch Otter attempted to veto the repeal, but his veto failed because he did not submit it in time, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
Idaho Racing Commission meets 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Idaho State Police Headquarters, 700 S. Stratford Drive in Meridian.
