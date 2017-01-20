Trump inauguration: Idahoans here, in D.C. pause to witness transfer of power

Idahoans in Boise and Washington, D.C., following inaugural events:
And the people flood out. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/YluToUNlnD— Cameron Rasmusson (@cam_ras) January 20, 2017
Overall, everyone near me took well to Trump's speech. The young people near me commented how great it was.— Cameron Rasmusson (@cam_ras) January 20, 2017
As Obama administration ends, final Gateway West routes approved meeting on of his #renewableenergy goals https://t.co/urEoBpG3TQ— Rocky Barker (@rockybarker) January 20, 2017
The beautiful thing about a presidential inauguration in this country is that it forces the hand of unity -- for a while, at least..— Robert M Ehlert (@IDS_HelloIdaho) January 20, 2017
From Kyle Green, Idaho Statesman:
Two perspectives Friday morning from two customers at the ABC Laundry on Overland Road in Boise, where Trump’s inauguration played on a TV in the background.
Kris Van Pelt voted for Clinton last year. “I think Trump’s presidency will be like all the others,” she said. “Everyone will get all worried about what he will do, kind of like when everyone thought Obama would impose Sharia law and take their guns, but in the end not much will happen.”
Trump supporter Ernest Diaz said in 2012, “I probably would have voted for Barack Obama. I voted for Trump this election. I think it is great that a businessman will take over the country. This is America. It will be great.”
From Carolyn Cakir, Medill News Service:
Teacher Gretchen Spooner is in Washington with four of her students from Idaho School for the Death and the Blind in Gooding.
“The message that ‘we need to be united’ is very typical of any president starting out, and that is the goal,” she said. “Even though we have divisions all over the place, it is important that we pull together for the good of the country.”
Her group is among students, decked in matching navy and yellow scarves, in Washington thanks to the Envision Experience.
“The goal of the summit is to engage students to be active participants,” she said. “Teaching students to be involved.”
Trump’s checkered history talking about disabled communities, Spooner said, is “a great area of concern for the entire area of special education in the nation.”
“So far it appears that there’s just a lack of awareness,” she said. “I’m just gonna have to wait and see how the chips fall.”
“I know he’s got big ideas, we’ll just see how much of it follows through,” she said, listening to Trump’s speech. “What impacts they have, we don’t know.”
Rain starts right as President Donald Trump is announced For first time. Omen? #inauguration #idpol— Carolyn Cakir (@CarolynCakir) January 20, 2017
Idaho #idleg House Speaker Scott Bedke watches the inauguration in his office with Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. #idpol pic.twitter.com/IWskuXLdF0— Bill Dentzer (@dentzernews) January 20, 2017
@IdahoGOP's delegation at RNC winter meeting Inauguration reception. #MAGA @YatesDCIA @CSiddoway @DamondWatkins pic.twitter.com/LeBuxDRSYI— David Johnston (@mrdavejohnston) January 18, 2017
Members of #idleg House watching the inauguration from the House lounge. pic.twitter.com/8yXPopA3Om— Bill Dentzer (@dentzernews) January 20, 2017
From Carolyn Cakir, Medill News Service:
The line for general admission to The Mall was orderly, friendly almost. Strangers talked with others in line about policy and the future Trump administration. Protesters in pink “pussy” hats — knitted beanies that have become emblems of the Women’s March on Washington — waited alongside Trump supporters sporting Make America Great Again baseball caps.
There's a huge law enforcement presence in Washington today. Police line the inaugural parade route. - @CarolynCakir #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/jW6RdMez5f— Medill on the Hill (@medillonthehill) January 20, 2017
From Carolyn Cakir, Medill News Service:
Terri Pickens, a Boise attorney who voted for Hillary Clinton, was planning to bring her 12-year-old daughter, Maya, to the inauguration. Her main reason for coming to Washington is to participate in Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, an event expected to draw 200,000 protesters.
After seeing an ad in the Idaho Statesman, Pickens said she decided to apply for tickets to the swearing-in ceremony as well because she wanted “to show my daughter the smooth transition of power.”
“(My daughter) and I were both terribly heartbroken about the election, but frankly when is this going to come up again for us?” she said. “I want to give my daughter the opportunity to hopefully see democracy work.”
From Rob Hotakeinen, McClatchy News Service
Idaho Republican Party Chairman Steve Yates, of Idaho Falls, planned to be up early Friday to make sure he got a good view of the swearing-in.
“It’s definitely going to be exciting, historic and hopefully not too wet,” said Yates, referring to the weather forecast that calls for rain on Friday.
Yates said he recalled being in Washington, D.C., in January of 2009 and watching people hug and cry in a hotel lobby as they celebrated the inauguration of President Barack Obama. He said it made him feel happy, even though he didn’t support Obama.
“It’s good for people to be able to celebrate these important transitions,” Yates said. “It’s probably optimistic to believe that’s the way the city will be on Friday, but it is the spirit in which I think we should approach it.”
