Teacher, astronaut Barbara Morgan first recipient of Idaho Medal of Achievement

She has soared through space at five miles per second, taught hundreds of elementary school students and provided vision and leadership for the state’s science and technology education programs.
Now she is the first recipient of Idaho’s top civilian honor for service.
After his State of the State address Monday, Gov. Butch Otter awarded Idaho teacher in space Barbara Morgan the Idaho Medal of Achievement.
Morgan was an elementary teacher in McCall before joining NASA’s Teacher in Space program. She flew on the Endeavour space shuttle in 2007.
Otter created the award in 2015. He selected four citizens to serve on a panel to review and recommend candidates for it. The Medal of Achievement Commission includes former Idaho Chief Justice Linda Copple Trout, former Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa, Idaho Business for Education Chairman Skip Oppenheimer and Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho board member Kirk Sullivan.
Coeur d’Alene-based Hecla Mining Co. provided the silver for the medal, which is made of 99.9-percent fine silver and weighs 19.7 troy ounces. It features a relief carving of the Idaho State Capitol on the front and the Idaho State Seal on the back.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
