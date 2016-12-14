Idaho Gov. Butch Otter being considered for U.S. agriculture secretary, says report

Idaho’s governor is being vetted to be the next secretary of agriculture under the Trump administration.
C.L. “Butch” Otter is one of several candidates being vetted for the post, his spokesman Jon Hanian, who is with Otter right now at the Western Governors’ Association meeting in San Diego, told the Boise radio station 670 KBOI, which first reported on the possibility. Otter spokesman Mark Warbis confirmed the report to the Times-News.
Otter’s name was also floated late last month as a possible candidate for the job of interior secretary, and earlier this week U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, who met with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York City on Monday, was also mentioned as a candidate for that post. It was reported Wednesday, though, that Trump is going to offer the Interior Secretary position to U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.
U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., has also been reported as a candidate for the top ag job; Politico reported a few days ago that she was the leading candidate for the job. U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., was also being vetted for the post but declined.
According to the New York Times, other candidates include Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback; former Georgia Gov. Sonny Purdue; Texas Agriculture Commission Sid Miller; and Chuck Conner, the chief executive officer of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.
If Otter were to accept a job in D.C., Lt. Gov. Brad Little, who has already announced his intent to run for governor in 2018, would become governor. Otter has already declared that his current term would be his last.
