Idaho Rep. Labrador to meet with Trump Monday in New York

A Trump transition spokesman is confirming published reports that Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador is scheduled to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York Monday.
Spokesman Jason Miller said the Labrador meeting is among others Trump will hold with former Hewlett-Packard exec and presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, and former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum. Miller said more information would be released Monday.
Morning Consult reported on the pending Labrador meeting Thursday, the day it was originally scheduled.
The topic of the meeting is not known, and Labrador has previously demurred when asked by the Statesman about meeting with Trump or taking a job in his administration. While other members of Idaho’s congressional delegation were lukewarm or withheld their support from Trump, Labrador campaigned actively for the Republican nominee in the final weeks of the campaign.
A founding member of the ultra-Conservative House Freedom caucus, Labrador won his fourth term in Congress last month.
A Politico story cited by Morning Consult describes how the president-elect has become embroiled in the caucus’s efforts to impeach IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.
Labrador has said the caucus could serve as a “check on the presidency” under Trump.
