Idaho Fish & Game resumes online licensing following hack

The Idaho Department of Fish & Game’s online licensing system, compromised by an August computer hack, is back up and running after a security upgrade.
Users now will have to establish site credentials to access the system, the department said in a release announcing restoration of the service, which was taken offline last summer.
“We realize adding user identification requires a little more effort to log on, and it’s another password to remember, but we think the trade-off of having another layer of protection for our hunters’ and anglers’ personal information is worth it,” said Michael Pearson, Chief of Administration.
The breach was discovered Aug. 22. A hacker who posted on public forums under the identity MrHigh said he had accessed personal data to 6.5 million for licensing systems operated by Oregon, Washington, and Kentucky in addition to Idaho.
Data for some 780,000 Idaho users was potentially compromised. The company that manages the registration site said the Idaho breach involved users who obtained licenses before July 2007. The company offered free ID protection to affected users following the breach. An investigation is continuing.
Users can obtain licenses and tags after they create a unique user name and password, which they will need to enter each time they subsequently access the site.
Online licenses and tags are available here. They may also be purchased in person at one of 380 vendors statewide or by calling 1-800-554-8685.
