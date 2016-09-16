Vendor of hacked Fish & Game license system to offer ID protection

The company that operates Idaho Fish and Game’s recently-hacked hunting and fishing license system is offering free identity theft services to all license buyers whose personal information might have been compromised in the data breach.
Active Network of Texas is offering two years of free identity protection and restoration services. The company has set up a website, activeoutdoors.allclearid.com (not yet active), where people can check if their information was compromised, get instructions on accessing identity protection, and restoration services, and receive tips to protect against identity theft.
The company has also set up a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident or the identity protection services provided. The number is 1-855-260-2772. Both the phone and the website will be available starting 8.a.m Mountain time on Monday.
Also Monday, the company will mail out notices to all at-risk license buyers with information on the data breach.
Word of the breach came Aug. 22. A hacker who posted on public forums under the identity MrHigh said he had accessed personal data to 6.5 million for licensing systems operated by Oregon, Washington, and Kentucky in addition to Idaho. A law enforcement investigation is continuing.
Data for some 780,000 Idaho users are thought to have been compromised. Active Network, in its own release, said the Idaho breach involved users who obtained licenses before July 2007.
In a statement, Fish and Game Administration Chief Michael Pearson said the department was “pleased that Active Network has taken these steps to help our sportsmen and women potentially affected by the incident.”
Idaho’s online license purchasing system remains shuttered until Fish and Game is comfortable with the security measures taken,
Fish and Game licenses and tags can be purchased by telephone by calling 1-800-554-8685. Buyers who use the telephone option should note that it takes 7 to 10 business days for licenses and tags to arrive by mail.
Hunters can also make purchases at any of the 400 businesses throughout Idaho that sell licenses and tags, at Fish and Game regional offices, or the headquarters office in Boise.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @IDSBillD
Comments