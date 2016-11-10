Idahoans gather at Capitol to protest Trump, campaign that was ‘built on hate’

In cities across the country, protesters have taken to the streets to march in against the election of Donald Trump to the presidency.
A couple hundred people, many carrying signs like “Dump Trump” and “Not my leader,” chanted and shared personal stories on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“Trump built his campaign on hate, xenophobia, homophobia and racism — and there was a fair bit of sexism mixed in with every part of it,” one protester said told the crowd. “And we have to be loud and clear about the fact that that does not repesent us, that does not represent Boise. That does not represent America.”
“Trump says ‘Go back,’ we say ‘Fight back,’” was one of the chants by the crowd. Some cars honked in support but someone in a truck that passed yelled Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.”
One protester used a marker to write the words Trump has used to describe women, such as “fat slob,” “the face of a dog” and “you dropping to your knees,” all over her body. Her friend held a sign that read “Men of quality do not fear equality.”
If the anti-Trump protesters noticed a man in the middle of the crowd holding a sign that said “Defend our oligarchy, I’m ready for Hillary,” they didn’t seem to mind.
Trump took 59 percent of the vote in Idaho, easily winning the state’s four electoral votes.
A common slogan used by protesters on the streets nationwide and in social media is “not my president.”
Apparently there is a peaceful march taking place in Boise tonight at 6:00 pm. #NotMyPresident #Boise #peacfulmarch— Poppy (@littleredbowtie) November 10, 2016
Protestors' chants of "not my president" in front of the new Trump hotel in downtown DC can be heard from blocks away— Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 11, 2016
Wow! #NotMyPresident protest in NYC right now. pic.twitter.com/RY7ALHQFih— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) November 10, 2016
Los Angeles against Trump. #notmypresident #nevertrump pic.twitter.com/QYBtciv1uv— Johann Arteaga Ramos (@dreamfilmsla) November 11, 2016
