Idaho Rep. Christy Perry and husband to divorce

Rep. Christy Perry’s husband has filed for divorce, two months after disclosure of an extramarital affair between the three-term Nampa lawmaker and a Senate colleague that triggered an ethics review of their travel expenses.
Matthew Perry filed divorce papers Oct. 17, according to online court records first reported late Monday by the Idaho Press-Tribune. The couple had earlier moved to divorce in April but the proceedings were dismissed in June when the couple sought to reconcile.
Perry’s affair with Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, was disclosed by a right-wing blogger from eastern Idaho in August, based on the blogger’s interview with Guthrie’s estranged wife. Perry, in a statement, cited a “profound crisis in my life” in 2014 during which she “turned to a friend in the Legislature and ultimately made a terrible mistake for which I am truly sorry for.”
Guthrie, in a statement he issued three weeks after the disclosure, acknowledged events that were “private in nature” and said he was profoundly “sorry I am for any embarrassment my shortcomings may have caused.”
Following the report, legislative leaders sought a review of travel reimbursements by the two lawmakers dating to 2014. Auditors cleared Perry of improper use of funds but questioned one of Guthrie’s 35 reimbursements for $121 to cover an additional night’s lodging in Boise following meetings. Guthrie said he had stayed to attend to additional state business.
Both lawmakers are running for re-election.
Erin Fenner contributed.
