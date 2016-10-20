Independent candidate McMullin to hold Boise campaign event Saturday

Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin has scheduled a Boise campaign event for 2 p.m. Saturday at Boise High School.
Supporters received an email Thursday confirming time and location and campaign staff planned to issue a formal advisory later Thursday. Event details are posted on the candidate’s website.
The Provo, Utah native, who has billed himself as the true conservative alternative to Republican candidate Donald Trump, has emerged practically overnight to lead polling in his home state.
“We are now in a dead heat to win Utah,” the website announcement reads. “Over the weekend we had close to 2,000 people come out to events in Eastern Idaho.”
McMullin made an appearance in Idaho Falls on Oct. 14.
McMullin, who is Mormon, is a former CIA officer and Republican congressional staffer. He is on the presidential ballot in 11 states.
