Idaho's crowded governor's race is making national news

An open governor's seat in America's fastest-growing state is attracting sudden national attention.
These stories about Idaho's Tuesday primaries have shown up just in the last two days:
New York Times, "What the fastest growth in the U.S. means for Idaho politics," May 13.
Vox, "The super-expensive, heated governor's race you aren't paying attention to," May 14.
Environment and Energy News, "Land, wilderness issues at stake in crowded Idaho primaries," May 14.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan, a former tribal councilor and state legislator from North Idaho, has drawn a lot of national attention herself, including an appearance on Fox News on May 12.
The Atlantic, "How Paulette Jordan’s roots influenced her campaign to become the first Native American governor in the United States," May 9.
HuffPost, "She hails from tribal chiefs. Now she's ready to be Idaho's governor," May 9.
The Nation, "In the wake of Standing Rock, indigenous activists have turned their attention to getting Native women elected," May 10.
Teen Vogue, "Paulette Jordan could be Idaho's first Native American governor," May 4.
BuzzFeed, "Paulette Jordan is running for governor. Who will follow her?" April 26.
National news outlets also covered the effort to put a Medicaid expansion measure on the November ballot.
Yahoo News, "The guerrilla warriors fighting for government health care," May 9.
Mic, "The Medicaid expansion fight in deep red states is already shaping the 2018 midterms," May 3.
The Hill, "Idaho Medicaid expansion ballot measure moving forward," April 30.
HuffPost, "Medicaid expansion in red Idaho takes a huge step forward," April 30.
Election Day is Tuesday. For a look at the candidates, visit our voter guide here.
