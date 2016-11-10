Boise, Payette counties elected prosecutors Tuesday — but both have already left

Boise County Prosecutor Ross Pittman, who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election, has resigned to take a position in another county.
The 34-year-old is going home to run the Payette County Prosecutor’s Office. He was appointed to that job on Monday, according to outgoing Payette Prosecutor Anne-Marie Kelso.
Pittman was at the Boise County Prosecutor’s Office Thursday but did not return a call for comment. Boise County Commissioner Alan Ward said the Republican Central Committee was notified Thursday of Pittman’s departure.
Ward said the committee has 15 days to recommend three qualified candidates to the commissioners to fill the vacancy. In the meantime, the office is in the capable hands of Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jay Rosenthal, a longtime prosecutor.
The Boise County prosecutor’s job pays $80,408. The Payette County prosecutor salary is $91,581.
Kelso, 46, has worked on and off since 1998 as deputy and elected prosecutor for the Payette Prosecutor’s Office. She won her fourth election for the position Tuesday.
But, she said, she had already decided to take another job before Tuesday’s election. That decision came too late to get her name off the ballot.
Kelso is going to work as director of legal and human resources at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore. Thursday is her last day at the prosecutor’s office in Payette.
“I needed a change after 20 years,” she said.
Pittman was appointed to the Boise County prosecutor’s job in May, a month after Jolene Maloney’s departure following a felony DUI charge (Maloney's jury trial is set for Dec. 20). Maloney hired him as a deputy prosecutor in July 2015.
Pittman was a write-in for the May primary this year. He won decisively over Maloney and Eagle attorney Aaron Tribble. He told The Idaho World, the weekly newspaper that serves Boise County, that taking the Payette job was a personal decision — he has family there, and he and his wife recently found out they are having a child.
“I think it’s important to have a support system in raising a child,” he told the paper.
Boise County has had a series of recent appointees in the prosecutor’s office, and whoever replaces Pittman will be the county’s third prosecutor this year.
Maloney was originally appointed in April 2015, when then-Prosecutor Ian Gee left to return to private practice in Boise.
Gee, too, was an appointee in 2012. But he ran for the position that same year and was elected.
