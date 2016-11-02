Ada County’s 90-year-olds are voting. What’s your excuse?

With the busiest days for early voting still ahead, Ada County already has seen more than 41,000 people cast ballots, easily exceeding 2012’s in-person early-vote total and making it likely the county will reach its goal of at least 60,000 ballots cast before Election Day.
Through Monday, 30,790 people had voted in-person at one of the county’s early voting sites. The remaining tally represents mailed ballots received to date from the more than 27,000 ballots the county sent to requesters.
In 2012, some 19,700 Ada voters voted early in-person and another 32,000 voted by mail.
“This will be the first election where early voting will have more people participating in person than by mail,” Deputy Chief Clerk Phil McGrane said. He said the number of people voting early in Ada could exceed total overall turnout in Canyon County, the second most populous county in the state, where 67,000 voted in 2012.
One of the reasons the county advocates early voting: It cuts the number of voters and length of waits at polling places on Election Day.
Ada, as of October, had 224,000 registered voters.
Other highlights as of Monday:
▪ 39 percent of all ballots are from unaffiliated voters, 38 percent from Republicans, 22 percent from Democrats, and 1 percent from third-party voters.
▪ Within each block, Democrats had the highest turnout, with 27 percent of those registered already voting; 18 percent for registered Republicans; and 16 percent for unaffiliated voters.
▪ Voters age 50 to 74 represent the largest segment of early voters, nearly 6 out of 10. Nearly 3 of 10 were in their 60s. So far, 94 voters age 95 to 99 have voted.
▪ 42 percent of early voters are women, 35 percent men, and 23 percent not specified.
McGrane said the last four days of early voting typically show “a pretty steady uptick.”
“We’ve had long lines on the last day of early voting and we’re kind of bracing for that,” he said. “If they keep up the way they are, it should make a noticeable difference on Election Day.”
In-person early voting ends at 5 p.m. Friday. Mail-in ballots also must be requested by then and must be returned by mail, email, fax or in person by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
ADA COUNTY EARLY VOTING THROUGH OCT. 31
Party
Const
Dem
Lib
Rep
Unaffiliated
Totals
Total registered
496
33,764
1,777
86,317
102,003
224,357
Voted through Oct. 31
52
9,059
192
15,655
16,241
41,199
Pct / party
10.5%
26.8%
10.8%
18.1%
15.9%
18.4%
Pct / early vote
0.1%
22.0%
0.5%
38.0%
39.4%
100%
Comments