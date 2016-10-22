Independent McMullin brings presidential campaign to Boise

Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his vice presidential pick Mindy Finn campaigned in Boise Saturday.
The two drew a crowd of about 600 to Boise High School’s auditorium.
McMullin told the crowd that he decided to launch a presidential campaign when no other conservative emerged to challenge Donald Trump after he won the GOP nomination. McMullin is on the ballot in Idaho and 10 other states.
“I hoped someone else would get into the race,” McMullin said. “Our leaders lack courage.”
If the race between Hillary Clinton and Trump is close, McMullin said, he has a chance of blocking both.
VP candidate Mindy Finn, a 35-year-old Republican campaign strategist, took at poke at Donald Trump when she warmed the crowd up for McMullin.
“We are conservatives,” Finn said. “We value equality.”
The Statesman will have more on the visit here later today and in Sunday’s print edition.
Here’s more on McMullin from the Associated Press:
Two months after he jumped into the presidential race as a political unknown on the fringe, candidate Evan McMullin is surging in the polls in Utah and drawing large crowds at rallies as a conduit for conservative voters fed up with Republican Donald Trump’s crudeness and antics.
The Republican stronghold of Utah is suddenly a toss-up state amid widespread rejection of Trump, with polls showing McMullin closing in on the Republican nominee and Democrat Hillary Clinton. It means that Utah may do what seemed unthinkable: vote for a non-Republican presidential candidate for the first time since 1964.
Though McMullin is on the ballot in just 11 states, there’s even a scenario where the 40-year-old could become president in a wild, exceedingly unlikely set of conditions in which neither Trump nor Clinton gets enough electoral votes and Congress is left to choose the president.
McMullin’s stunning ascent into relevancy has everyone asking: Who is this guy?
Born in Provo, Utah — the heartland of Mormon country — McMullin spent his childhood in a rural area of Washington outside Seattle. He did a two-year Mormon mission in Brazil and then returned to Utah to earn a degree in international law and diplomacy at the Mormon church-owned Brigham Young University. He’s unmarried with no kids.
He spent 11 years in the CIA doing counterterrorism work before leaving the agency to get a master’s in business administration from the Wharton School of Business and have a brief stint in investment banking. He later became a national security adviser for the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
