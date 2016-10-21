Idaho GOP candidate says Democratic lawmaker stole campaign fliers

A Boise man says he caught Democratic state Rep. John McCrostie stealing his campaign brochures while going door to door last week in Garden City.
And while Ryan McDonald said he filed a complaint with police, it’s not clear that a local law enforcement agency is looking at the matter.
McDonald, a Republican campaigning for a seat in Senate District 16, said he had dropped off brochures Oct. 11 at a number of homes along Rivervista in Garden City when he spotted McCrostie, who represents one of the district’s House seats.
McDonald said he saw McCrostie removing brochures for himself and Joel Robinson, a Republican running against McCrostie, placed in plastic bags provided by GOP U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and sticking them in his pockets.
McDonald, who faces Democratic incumbent Sen. Grant Burgoyne this fall, said he approached McCrostie and struck up a casual conversation before asking him if he ever removed Republicans’ handouts from people’s doors.
“Would I ever do that? No,” McCrostie answered, according to an audio recording provided by McDonald.
McDonald then introduced himself and told McCrostie he saw him with “Labrador stuff” and asked him if he wanted to “fess up.”
“It’s part of the game,” McCrostie said in the recording.
McDonald claims McCrostie returned the brochures, but they were too damaged for McDonald to use.
McCrostie declined to immediately talk about the incident with the Statesman, but said he would release a public statement later Friday afternoon. He has not confirmed that he is the man heard on McDonald’s recording.
Robinson said he wasn’t too upset by what happened, but hopes McCrostie learned a lesson.
“I’m not going to jump up and down criticizing my opponent,” Robinson said. “I would just act that people be polite and respectful.”
McDonald said he’s heard of supporters of candidates being accused of removing signs or taking brochures, but he said he was surprised to see a candidate do it.
“It’s one of those things where you never really expect it to happen to you, especially in my first time running,” McDonald said. “During this election we’ve heard so much about morals and how we need to do what’s right. It’s surprising that in an election cycle where we’re so worried about truth and honesty, we’re getting lies and theft.”
McDonald told the Statesman he filed a complaint with the Garden City Police Department. A spokesman there said the department noted the call but was told by McDonald that the Ada County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office in turn said that agency looked at the matter and decided it was Garden City’s jurisdiction.
Burgoyne said he wasn’t aware of the allegations until a reporter called him Friday afternoon. He declined to comment on the incident, but said campaigns and brochures often come up missing.
“I’ve lost hundreds and hundreds of lawn signs over the years,” said Burgoyne, who served in the Idaho House from 2009-2014 and was elected to the Senate in 2014.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
