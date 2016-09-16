Panel votes to kill Idaho Debates for House and Senate due to late filings

Idaho voters will not have statewide debates in the races for U.S. Senate and the House because Democratic candidates did not turn their paperwork in on time.
That leaves a debate Oct. 28 between the two candidates for Idaho Supreme Court, Robyn Brody and Curt McKenzie.
The deadline for turning in the proof required to show they have active campaigns was Sept.2 and none of three Democrats, Jerry Sturgill, James Piotrowski and Jennifer Martinez, had turned in their responses sent by Idaho Public Television.
The Idaho Debates has been a partnership of the Idaho Press Club, the League of Women Voters of Idaho and Idaho Public Television for 30 years. It has become more formalized over time and now is run by a five-member board with three from public television and one from the two non-profits.
Melissa Davlin, the host and one of the board members said she contacted all three campaigns and the candidates for the Constitution Party who also did not turn in their paperwork. Sturgill and Piotrowski turned in the necessary paperwork that showed they met the proof standards of their campaign Sept. 14.
The board voted later that day not to accept the paperwork and to eliminate the House and Senate debates with the incumbent Republicans Mike Crapo and Raul Labrador.
“Congressman Labrador has participated in every debate since first running in 2010. We are confident that he understands the importance of public discourse. Piotrowski Campaign Manager Kelsey Hamilton
“What it came to was if we bend the rules for the Democrats why wouldn’t we bend the rules for the Constitution Party candidates, Davlin said.
“We look forward to scheduling a debate with another media outlet,” said Piotrowski Campaign Manager Kelsey Hamilton. “It is critical for voters to hear the candidates discuss policy issues unfiltered and face to face.”
The Idaho debate between Idaho Supreme Court candidates Robyn Brody and Curt McKenzie is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 on Idaho Public Television at 8:00 pm MT.
