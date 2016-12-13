Montana congressman may be next Interior secretary; reports say Labrador was considered

The mystery surrounding the next Interior secretary continued Tuesday, with press reports indicating that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was no longer a sure-thing for the job and one suggesting the post had been offered to a Montana congressman.
Early in the day, Politico reported President-elect Donald Trump was considering Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador, who represents the North Idaho congressional district immediately to the east of McMorris Rodgers’ district, as well as Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana. But the political news organization said the Eastern Washington Republican was still considered the front-runner.
Late in the afternoon, Politico quoted unnamed sources to say Trump had offered the job to Zinke, but the freshman congressman and former Navy Seal commander hadn’t said whether he’d take it. The Washington Post also reported Trump had selected Zinke for the post, based on information from an unnamed source.
There was no official confirmation from the Trump transition team or Zinke.
Labrador met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, and hinted afterward to reporters that they’d discussed a role for him in the new Trump administration. McMorris Rodgers and Zinke also met with him on Monday.
Many newspapers reported on Friday that McMorris Rodgers likely would be selected by Trump for Interior secretary, always quoting unnamed sources. But no formal announcement was made.
McMorris Rodgers and her staff have refused repeated requests from The Spokesman-Review to comment on the record about the meetings and her interest in the Interior post.
Labrador’s departure — if not for Interior, perhaps for something related to immigration or the Justice Department — would trigger Idaho’s first-ever special election to fill a vacant U.S. House seat.
