More Videos

How Dr. King changed a sanitation worker’s life 296

How Dr. King changed a sanitation worker’s life

Pause
Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was 105

Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions 176

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University 21

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

How to support victims of domestic abuse 104

How to support victims of domestic abuse

SAC BEE: Former sex worker wants to open non-profit to keep girls off the streets 167

SAC BEE: Former sex worker wants to open non-profit to keep girls off the streets

Motorcade spotted in Beijing amid Kim Jong Un visit speculation 59

Motorcade spotted in Beijing amid Kim Jong Un visit speculation

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard 139

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US 158

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence 148

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence

The J.R. Simplot Co. held its first free Fry Day at JUMP on Thursday. Its giant fryer can cook 2,000 pounds of fries an hour. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com
The J.R. Simplot Co. held its first free Fry Day at JUMP on Thursday. Its giant fryer can cook 2,000 pounds of fries an hour. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

Nation & World

Sorry, Heinz. 'Mayochup' already exists, and it's actually called fry sauce

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

April 11, 2018 02:08 PM

Last week it was funeral potatoes that had the internet up in arms. This week it’s another Idaho/Utah food staple: fry sauce.

More accurately, it’s “Mayochup,” a Heinz Middle East product that’s equal parts ketchup and mayonnaise. On Wednesday, Heinz polled Twitter users to see if they’d like to see the product in the U.S. Some were on board, but others let Heinz know the idea is far from unique.

Fry sauce, usually one part ketchup to two parts mayonnaise, is popular throughout Idaho, Utah and the surrounding area. Though its exact origins aren’t clear, many trace it back to a Salt Lake City food cart and Utah-based Arctic Circle. Some like to add a little kick with spices or vinegar, but the basic recipe is simple.

Those who aren’t familiar with fry sauce weighed in on Twitter, letting Heinz know that they, too, are no strangers to the ketchup/mayo mashup.

Some likened it to burger sauce, cocktail sauce, Russian dressing and more. Many users said they’ve been mixing it themselves for years.

Others are on board. But only time will tell if Heinz reaches its threshold of 500,000 votes in favor of putting the combo on shelves in the U.S.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How Dr. King changed a sanitation worker’s life 296

How Dr. King changed a sanitation worker’s life

Pause
Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was 105

Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions 176

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University 21

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

How to support victims of domestic abuse 104

How to support victims of domestic abuse

SAC BEE: Former sex worker wants to open non-profit to keep girls off the streets 167

SAC BEE: Former sex worker wants to open non-profit to keep girls off the streets

Motorcade spotted in Beijing amid Kim Jong Un visit speculation 59

Motorcade spotted in Beijing amid Kim Jong Un visit speculation

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard 139

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US 158

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence 148

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence

How Dr. King changed a sanitation worker’s life

View More Video