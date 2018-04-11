Sorry, Heinz. 'Mayochup' already exists, and it's actually called fry sauce

Last week it was funeral potatoes that had the internet up in arms. This week it’s another Idaho/Utah food staple: fry sauce.
More accurately, it’s “Mayochup,” a Heinz Middle East product that’s equal parts ketchup and mayonnaise. On Wednesday, Heinz polled Twitter users to see if they’d like to see the product in the U.S. Some were on board, but others let Heinz know the idea is far from unique.
Been making it for years. But we call it fry sauce. You can also buy it from other companies in the west (I know Utah for sure) I think fry sauce is a better name— HlBRlD (@HlBRlD) April 11, 2018
Fry sauce.. you mean fry sauce. https://t.co/pxphIAlZTp— Baylee ☻ (@BayleeNicoleee) April 11, 2018
Our secret is out! Heinz has a fry sauce they call #Mayochup and the internet isn't sure about it https://t.co/5EtsCGIkhC pic.twitter.com/WVYRWwjvPE— ABC4 Utah (@abc4utah) April 11, 2018
Fry sauce, usually one part ketchup to two parts mayonnaise, is popular throughout Idaho, Utah and the surrounding area. Though its exact origins aren’t clear, many trace it back to a Salt Lake City food cart and Utah-based Arctic Circle. Some like to add a little kick with spices or vinegar, but the basic recipe is simple.
Those who aren’t familiar with fry sauce weighed in on Twitter, letting Heinz know that they, too, are no strangers to the ketchup/mayo mashup.
Kids have been making mayochup for ages. Nothing to see here #mayochup @HeinzKetchup_US— Rob Wilsher (@robsowill) April 11, 2018
Some likened it to burger sauce, cocktail sauce, Russian dressing and more. Many users said they’ve been mixing it themselves for years.
Others are on board. But only time will tell if Heinz reaches its threshold of 500,000 votes in favor of putting the combo on shelves in the U.S.
It's called Fry Sauce you non Utahn wannabes. https://t.co/on5ANkJ9ZY— Courtney Collard (@CourtneyMcLachl) April 11, 2018
Hey, @HeinzKetchup_US it's not #mayochup. It's called #FrySauce and #Utah's had it since 1940. https://t.co/yd8PttzUXD— Wendy Nicholson (@wendydoll_ca) November 22, 2017
Comments