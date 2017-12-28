The fate of the Northwest’s largest energy provider may decide future of our salmon

More Videos 2:16 Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt Pause 2:56 These are the voices speaking for wild salmon, Northwest dams & nearby communities 1:11 Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 2:28 'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 3:06 Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform 3:16 The Record Exchange keeps music and creativity spinning in Downtown Boise 1:06 Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life 1:03 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged Video Link copy Embed Code copy

These are the voices speaking for wild salmon, Northwest dams & nearby communities Across the Pacific Northwest and the nation, people have competing visions for the Columbia River Basin and its iconic salmon runs. Reconciling their many visions, addressing climate change and protecting the salmon and its ecosystems is our challenge for the rest of the century. Across the Pacific Northwest and the nation, people have competing visions for the Columbia River Basin and its iconic salmon runs. Reconciling their many visions, addressing climate change and protecting the salmon and its ecosystems is our challenge for the rest of the century. Ali Rizvi McClatchy

