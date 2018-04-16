Deadline nears to request a free recycled bike

Meridian’s Recycle a Bicycle is back for round two.
Last year, the Meridian Solid Waste Advisory Commission (SWAC) and Republic Services collaborated on a project to connect refurbished bicycles — originally headed for the landfill — with new owners.
42 bikes were fixed up and donated!
This year, there are 32 bicycles available to go to those who don’t already own one.
According to Republic Services, hundreds of bicycles are dropped off at the Transfer Station each year.
With the help of volunteer bike techs and materials provided by private donations and the Meridian Community Recycling Fund, some of those bikes avoid getting … ahem … dumped.
The program is free, but applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, to participate.
“The majority of the bikes are sized for younger children, but youth of all ages and adults needing a bicycle are encouraged to apply,” says Cheryl Caldwell, of the Solid Waste Advisory Commission.
Registrants will be asked for age, gender and height, as well as the intended use for the bike, in order to find the best-fitting bike. Parents of minors 12 and younger will have to complete the registration form and commit to participating with their child.
Applications are available at meridiancityspecialevents.org/recycle-a-bicycle-application.html.
Those selected for the program can pick up their bicycle at the Unplug and Be Outside kickoff event on Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian.
Additionally at the kickoff, Republic Services will host a tire repair station for those who have a bike with a flat tire.
For more information, go to meridiancity.org/unplug.
Kids Fix-it Thursday
Youth 18 and younger are invited to bring their bikes in and learn to fix them free of charge at Kids Fix-It from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Boise Bicycle Project, 1027 S. Lusk St., Boise.
Every third Thursday, the Boise Bicycle Project transforms its regular Volunteer Night into Kids Fix-It.
This is a drop-in, first-come first-served event, and the only qualification to participate is to be a kid with a bike.
And an important heads up: kids will be getting their hands dirty, as they will be in charge of completing the repairs, with the help of volunteer mechanics of course.
For questions, contact Adam at adam@boisebicycleproject.org or call 208-429-6520.
Fork and ALAVITA to Donate $5,000
Fork and ALAVITA restaurants are accepting nominations for a $5,000 donation from their Corkage for Community Fund. The donation will go to a deserving Treasure Valley not-for-profit organization.
Nominations will be accepted on Fork’s Facebook page (after liking Fork and ALAVITA’s Facebook page) through Sunday, April 22.
Nominations must be less than 75 words and in the form of a Facebook post. Nominations should include a tag and story of someone whose life has been enriched or positively affected by the charity. Not-for-profit organizations, board members, staff, ambassadors or friends can make the nominations on behalf of their not-for-profit organization.
Staff at Fork and ALAVITA will be rallying together to review and vote on the winning Treasure Valley organization. The winner of the $5,000 donation will be announced at the end of April.
Corkage for Community is another way Fork and ALAVITA give back to the Treasure Valley community. Guests at Fork and ALAVITA can bring in their own wine to the restaurants and are charged a small $10 corkage fee. 100 percent of the corkage proceeds benefit community serving, not-for-profit organizations. Past Corkage for Community donation recipients have included: Camp Rainbow Gold, Abigail’s Hope, Wish Granters and Project Kids.
We’re honored to be part of such an incredible community and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to donate $5,000 from our Corkage for Community Fund.
Cameron and Amanda Lumsden, owners and founders of Fork and ALAVITA restaurants
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
