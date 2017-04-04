‘Gimme Shelter’ gives back to Interfaith Sanctuary

This week you won’t have to wait around for Friday or Saturday night to get your dose of music and art. Thursday has you covered!
“Gimme Shelter” is hitting up The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise, on First Thursday, April 6.
The special evening is a fundraiser for Interfaith Sanctuary, which provides overnight shelter and supportive services for homeless men, women, and families with children.
Enjoy music performances by Curtis Stigers, Eilen Jewell, Belinda Bowler with the Foothills School Choir, aka Belle, Rebecca Scott, Bill Coffey and Ashley Rose, Andy Lawless and Thomas Paul, and Cherie Buckner-Webb.
You’ll also get a sneak preview of Interfaith Sanctuary’s new music video made for the Idaho Gives May 4 charity day of giving. The music video features a song written about Interfaith Sanctuary by Stigers and Los Angeles songwriter David Poe entitled “You Are Welcome Here.” It’s sung by Stigers and produced by Lawless.
Check out art by Mike Rogers and Rachel Teannalach. Rogers has created a limited edition charm — the state of Idaho with a keyhole on top of Boise — that will be sold at the event. Four original Teannalach paintings created for the “You Are Welcome Here” video will be part of a silent auction.
Free to attend. For more information, contact Jodi Peterson, Interfaith Sanctuary director of development and special programming, at 949-3285 or jodi@interfaithsanctuary.org. Learn more at interfaithsanctuary.org.
“Gimme Shelter” aims to share the story of the work Interfaith Sanctuary does at the shelter, and the hope that the staff has for all of their guests to one day have keys to a places of their own.
Idaho Songwriters Association presents fundraiser concert for WCA
Steve Eaton, Rob Harding, Deborah Day, Lynda Johnson and Kathy Wilkins will entertain guests Thursday, April 6, in The Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The event is a tribute to the Treasure Valley women who are selected each year for special recognition by the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) of Boise.
The evening includes a paddle raise to support the WCA, a domestic violence service that provides help for people dealing with domestic abuse.
Ticket are $10 for general seating and $15 for preferred at eventbrite.com. Prices are $15 and $20 at the door.
Walks for MS
Walk to make a change for those living with multiple sclerosis on Saturday, April 8, at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.
Participants can choose between a 1-mile and 3-mile course along the Greenbelt.
Check in from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Cory from Kissin 92 will emcee during the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
The Griddle will serve freshly-squeezed orange juice, and RC Bigelow Tea will have hot tea for participants prior to the start.
And after the walk, refuel with chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A and lemonade from Tucanos.
The MS Walk benefits the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, a nonprofit organization that helps people affected by multiple sclerosis by funding research, driving change through advocacy, facilitating professional education, and providing programs and services that help people with multiple sclerosis and their families.
Browse the sponsor booths and MS Wellness booths to learn more about MS as well as to learn about local resources and medications for multiple sclerosis.
There is no fee to participate. Donations are welcome. Register at walkms.org.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments