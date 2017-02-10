Do your downward dog and donate: Boise’s ‘Yoga for Good’ raises money for local groups

Yoga for Good’s first event in December, a donation-based class at the Linen Building, raised $500 for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. With that success in hand, organizers Jamie Lange and Mary Mandell, two local yoga teachers, decided to expand the event.
“We were able to raise over $500 in one yoga class. Imagine what we can do from here,” said Lange.
Yoga for Good will become a monthly event supporting a different cause each month. The next event will take place from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St. in Boise. Attendees are invited to bring their mats, enjoy and all-levels slow-flow vinyasa yoga class and donate an amount of their choice. Reservations are not required.
All proceeds on Feb. 18 will benefit the Interfaith Sanctuary, a shelter for men, women and families in Boise’s River Street neighborhood.
In addition to partnering with local nonprofits, Lange and Mandell will be working with for-profit companies that want to organize a yoga fundraiser to support a local cause.
“In the spirit of giving, unity and community, Yoga for Good is our collaboration to bring people together through yoga,” said the organizers.
Questions about how to get involved? Call Mary at 208-863-7040 or email yogaforgoodevents@gmail.com.
