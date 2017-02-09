Homeless shelter needs cold meds due to‘Snowpocalypse’

The Interfaith Sanctuary is dealing with an overload of sick and coughing homeless guests this winter.
Shelter co-directors Jodi Peterson and Dan Ault are asking the community to donate basic over-the-counter remedies, such as cough drops, Cold-Eeze, Airborne and Emergen-C packets, plus hand and foot warmers.
Another immediate need is for coloring books, crayons and colored pencils for adult guests.
“This is a wonderful artistic distraction for our guests who are cooped up inside during the evening at the shelter when it is so darn cold. They love the calm and quiet of working on a project that is creative and easy,” Peterson said.
Donations can be dropped off at the administrative offices, 599 S. Americana Blvd. in Boise, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Email Jodi Peterson at Jodi@interfaithsanctuary.org with questions.
