Donations galore for this year’s Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza

Ticket holders are sure to get Xcited for this year’s sold-out Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza — back for its 11th year Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22, at The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise.
The sassy holiday variety show, hosted by Curtis Stigers, features local talent doing their thing, whether that be playing music, dancing or crackin’ jokes.
The concert, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. both nights, is the main fundraising event for the Boise homeless shelter Interfaith Sanctuary.
Concertgoers can expect performances by the usual suspects: Bill Coffey, a.k.a. Belle, The Divas of Boise, Steve Fulton, The Moody Jews — and, of course, Stigers himself.
However, this year the event is taken up a notch with its “Best of Boise” silent auction.
The auction features night-on-the-town gift baskets from Boise’s finest restaurants, clubs and hotels, such as Chandlers, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Hotel 43, to name a few.
The silent auction also features collectible birdhouse art pieces by local artists, including Ward Hooper, Karen Bubb, Michael Baltzell, Kirsten Furlong and many others.
“One of my amazing volunteers, Tracy Olson, was able to get 30 handmade birdhouses donated,” says Interfaith Sanctuary Co-Director Jodi Peterson.
“We asked our local artists if they would put their special touches on these little shelters for birds, and what they came up with is simply amazing!”
Proceeds from the silent auction sales will also benefit Interfaith Sanctuary, an emergency shelter that keeps families together and offers a safe place to sleep, a warm meal and case management to 164 guests a night.
Go to interfaithsanctuary.org for more information.
Holiday album benefits Idaho Foodbank
Take care of the music lover on your Christmas list.
Moxie Java and friends have released the seventh annual edition of “Idaho Ho Ho: Celebrate the Holidays with Idaho’s Best Musicians.”
Over the past seven years, more than 100 recording artists with Idaho ties have participated in the “Idaho Ho Ho” recordings, with local musician Steve Fulton serving as producer throughout the series.
The album showcases established and upcoming local musicians, covering a variety of genres, and includes both original holiday songs and unique covers of holiday favorites.
CDs are for sale for around $15 at participating Moxie Java locations (moxiejava.com), The Record Exchange and Mixed Greens in Downtown Boise, A New Vintage Wine Shop in Meridian and at a couple of the stores in the Boise Airport through Dec. 31.
Food for Fines
If you’ve racked up fines at the Nampa Public Library, take note.
The library has partnered with Nampa First Church of the Nazarene this December and is offering a reduction in fines on accounts in exchange for a donation of nonperishable food.
For every item you donate, you will receive $1 off your overdue fines (up to $10 per account). This offer cannot be used for lost or damaged items or collection fees.
Even if your account is current, your donation is greatly appreciated and benefits the Nampa Nazarene Care House, a nonprofit food bank.
For questions, call 468-5812.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
