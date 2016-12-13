Avenues for Hope launches to help Idaho nonprofits raise money to fight homelessness

The sixth annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge launched on Dec. 8. The fundraiser organized by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association and its Home Partnership Foundation will help 44 nonprofits from across the state raise money to pay for their programs that care for Idaho’s 4,000 homeless citizens and those in need of housing assistance.
The campaign will last until midnight, Dec. 31.
Organizers encourage the public to donate $25 or more at www.avenuesforhope.org. Donors can direct their gift to one or more of the participating nonprofits. Donations support emergency shelters, homelessness prevention services, and affordable housing programs throughout the state.
As of Tuesday morning, Avenues for Hope had raised close to $84,000 through more than 830 individual donations. This year’s campaign goal is $400,000.
“The importance of providing affordable housing and services to displaced individuals and families is one of the core beliefs of our organization,” said Gerald M. Hunter, President of Idaho Housing. “We are excited to see nonprofit and sponsor participation in Avenues for Hope continue to increase each year. Through a united effort, we can ensure Idaho’s homeless receive the care and support they need.”
The Home Partnership Foundation along with Idaho Housing and 27 other businesses sponsoring the campaign are contributing up to $200,000 this year in matching funds and challenge grant prizes to be awarded to participating nonprofits.
Campaign sponsors include Academy Mortgage, Bank of Commerce, Bank of Idaho, Bank of the Cascades, Barclays, Boise Housing Corporation, Citizens Community Bank, Eide Bailly, Evergreen Home Loans, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, First Mortgage Company, George K. Baum & Company, Guild Mortgage Company, Idaho Independent Bank, KeyBank, Mountain West Bank, New Beginnings Housing, Northwest Integrity Housing, P1FCU, The Pacific Companies, Skinner Fawcett LLP, Stifel, Thomas Development Co., Wells Fargo, and Zions Bank Corporate Trust.
Avenues for Hope’s participating nonprofits have received nearly $1 million in the past five years.
