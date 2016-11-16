Idahoans like to volunteer: Roughly 1 in 3 give our time to charity

Idaho ranks fifth in the nation in volunteering, according to the latest report on volunteerism by the Corporation for National and Community Service, which may not come as a big surprise in local communities where volunteerism is at the heart of good civic duty.
Roughly one in three Idahoans gives time to charitable causes, says the annual report, “Volunteering and Civic Life in America.”
Utah ranked first in the nation with 43 percent of its residents stepping up as volunteers.
Boise ranked 11th of 75 mid-sized cities with 34.8 percent of Boiseans volunteering.
The report showed 382,220 Idahoans volunteered in 2015. That equates to 37.5 volunteer hours per capita totaling more than 53 million hours of service.
The services contributed were valued at $1.1 billion. More than half of the volunteers also donated $25 or more to charity.
Generation X (ages 33-44) had the highest volunteer rate of all age groups at 28.9 percent. One of four teenagers volunteered in 2015, according to the report.
Generation X (ages 33-44) had the highest volunteer rate of all age groups at 28.9 percent. One of four teenagers volunteered in 2015, according to the report.
