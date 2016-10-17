Closet Clean-Up for Boiseans in Need

It’s time to swap out that wardrobe y’all — put away those shorts and crop tops and bust out the chunky knits, knee high boots and cozy scarves.
And during this transition to colder weather duds, why not take the opportunity to sort through your fall wardrobe and hand over the piles of no’s to those who will wear and appreciate them?
Interfaith Sanctuary is organizing a “Pop-Up” thrift shop Saturday, Oct. 29, to provide free seasonally appropriate clothing for the homeless of Boise and needs clothing donations to help the cause.
The Pop-Up will be set up like an outdoor store at 1620 W. River St., Boise, displaying community-donated clothes in a fun, fashionable way.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests from Interfaith Sanctuary, Corpus Christi and other shelter organizations will be invited to fill a shopping bag with sweaters, pants, new socks, winter hats, backpacks, hand bags, scarves, winter coats and more — all for free.
So, help make this one-stop shop a huge success and let go of those muffin-top-inducing jeans, pieces that are still sporting price tags and more.
Donations will be accepted up until Friday, Oct. 21, at the Interfaith Sanctuary administrative offices, 3350 Americana Terrace, suite 320, in Boise, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
We aim to give our homeless community a fun and easy way to prepare for the colder months.
Interfaith Sanctuary's development director Jodi Peterson and shelter director Dan Ault
