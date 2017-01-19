No pardon for Bowe Bergdahl as Obama’s last full day in office ends

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl may still have to face a court-martial over leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009, a step he says he took to draw attention to alleged problems within the military.
Bergdahl, who grew up in Hailey, and his legal team in late 2016 asked President Barack Obama for a pre-emptive pardon of his charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.
Tuesday and Thursday this week, Obama granted commutations and pardons to about 600 people. Bergdahl wasn’t on the list.
Donald Trump formally assumes the presidency at 10 a.m. Mountain time Friday. Obama could possibly still issue pardons early Friday morning, but only one of the three presidents before him — Bill Clinton — has done that.
Trump has referred to Bergdahl as “a no-good traitor who should have been executed.” A pardon from Obama would resolve Bergdahl’s situation before Trump takes office.
Bergdahl, of course, was captured by the Taliban shortly after leaving his base and was held for five years by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network in Pakistan. He later claimed he was trying to bring attention to problems in his unit’s immediate leadership. An Army review board in 2015 diagnosed him with schizotypal personality disorder; people diagnosed with that often have odd beliefs about how the world works.
“They’re kind of suspicious about the world and oftentimes see themselves as being persecuted by others or the government or the world,” said Kyle Davis, a psychologist with St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, speaking in general about the disorder.
Bergdahl had previously washed out of the U.S. Coast Guard, and was allowed into the Army at a time when that military branch was granting a number of waivers for new recruits to help with a need for personnel in Afghanistan.
While Bergdahl made escape attempts and was eventually locked in a metal cage, Hailey residents put up yellow ribbons and started annual events calling for his release.
Claims started to spread online and in the media that six soldiers in Bergdahl’s unit died searching for him in August and September 2009. But while soldiers were hurt during the search, those deaths were apparently unrelated, according to investigation reports acquired by This American Life’s “Serial” podcast.
He was traded back to the U.S. in 2014 as part of a controversial prisoner swap, similar to another trade that rescued a Boise pastor from Iranian prison early last year. Fox News reported that Bergdahl’s letter requesting a pardon also thanked Obama for arranging the swap.
Since his May 2014 return to the U.S., Bergdahl has been assigned to Fort Sam Houston, awaiting his military trial this spring at Fort Bragg, N.C. He could face up to life in prison. He has not returned to Hailey, at least that anyone has publicly confirmed.
During his wait, Bergdahl began talking to film producer Mark Boal, who eventually recorded about 25 hours of interviews with Bergdahl. Boal gave those interviews to “Serial,” and the podcast’s second season in early 2016 gave Americans their first chance to hear directly from Bergdahl about his capture and release.
