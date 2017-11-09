Bergdahl could still collect $300,000 from the Army despite dishonorable discharge

More Videos 1:40 Croatian referee saves soccer player's life after he swallows tongue Pause 2:16 Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements 3:11 Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals 4:20 All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:55 Hawley Troxell adds appeals division 1:22 A QB catch and other top plays from Boise State-Nevada 1:10 Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run 1:47 Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 13:04 Boise State OC Zak Hill on Broncos' improving offense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements Eugene Fidell, Bowe Bergdahl's civilian attorney, speaks to reporters Nov. 3, 2017, after Bergdahl's sentencing by a military judge. Bergdahl, of Hailey, will receive a dishonorable discharge, was reduced in rank and must forfeit some pay, but will not have to serve prison time. Eugene Fidell, Bowe Bergdahl's civilian attorney, speaks to reporters Nov. 3, 2017, after Bergdahl's sentencing by a military judge. Bergdahl, of Hailey, will receive a dishonorable discharge, was reduced in rank and must forfeit some pay, but will not have to serve prison time. WCNC via AP

Eugene Fidell, Bowe Bergdahl's civilian attorney, speaks to reporters Nov. 3, 2017, after Bergdahl's sentencing by a military judge. Bergdahl, of Hailey, will receive a dishonorable discharge, was reduced in rank and must forfeit some pay, but will not have to serve prison time. WCNC via AP