Idaho approves first grizzly bear hunting season in more than 40 years.

One lucky Idaho hunter would draw a permit to shoot one grizzly bear in eastern Idaho under a hunting season approved Thursday by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
The hunt would run from Sept. 1 through Nov. 15 and the hunter who wins the draw for a residents-only controlled hunting tag won't be able to use bait or hound hunting to bag his "once in a lifetime" trophy.
Hunters can apply from June 15 through July 15. Fish and Game officials want hunters to know the hunt could get delayed or called off if grizzly advocates go to court to stop the hunt.
Fish and Game would reimburse the cost of the tag, $166.75,if that happens. But they would keep the application fee of $16.75
The question many hunters who attended public meetings on the grizzly hunt proposal and commented in Idaho and Wyoming had was will non-hunters be able to apply for the tag too? The relatively low cost would be an attractive way to make their point.
"Anybody who has a resident hunting license can apply,"said Roger Phillips. a spokesman for Fish and Game.
And they are already lining up in opposition.
“Idaho bowed to the wishes of trophy hunters who just want to gun down these magnificent grizzlies to mount a head on their walls,”said Andrea Santarsiere, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity of Victor. “This is a sad day for the many state residents who value our native wildlife and the critical role it plays in keeping wild lands in balance.”
"The proposal attracted more than 900 comments to Fish and Game’s website during the public comment period in April and earlier this month.
" Comments greatly varied, but the majority favored moving forward with a grizzly hunt," said Phillips.
Shooting one bear at this point is not a threat to the population in the Greater
Yellowstone Ecosystem that includes Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. When I arrived in 1985 there were no more than 200.
Today the population has grown to an estimated 718 bears. Biologists for the federal government and the three states saw the population grow steadily from 4.2 percent to 7.6 percent annually from 1983 to 2002.
But the growth slowed down after 2002 to under 2.2 percent annually which biologists say to because the population in the core habitat in and around Yellowstone is at or near carrying capacity.
This hunting season will only be allowed in eastern Idaho where grizzly bears we removed from the threatened species list in July of2017. Idaho still has grizzly bears up north in the Selkirk Mountains and the Cabinet-Yaaks near Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry. They remain protected as endangered, and the hunting proposal would not change that.
“The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear population has been delisted from the Endangered Species Act, and it is being managed by the Conservation Strategy and a Memorandum of Agreement agreed upon by the three states and federal agency partners.." said Toby Boudreau, Fish and Game assistant wildlife bureau chief. " Hunting is an important part of conservation and consistent with those agreements.”
Meanwhile, British Columbia, announced in December 2017 that it was ending grizzly hunting. The province has 15,000 grizzlies.
Wyoming is considering allowing up to 24 grizzlies to be harvested in their first season in more than 40 years. Montana decided against opening a hunt this soon.
