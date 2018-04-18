As production dips, Idahoans are adding more limits on oil & gas activity

SHARE COPY LINK Idaho is new to the oil and gas extraction business. The Willow and Hamilton Fields near Payette and Fruitland are the only economically producing wells in Idaho, according to Mick Thomas, Department of Lands Oil and Gas Division administrator. Darin Oswald

