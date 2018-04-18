BSU President Bob Kustra will retire in June 2018. In a Nov. 17, 2017 interview, he said Boise State University's growth and transformation over the years is perhaps his proudest achievement. He said he wishes he had been more effective at changin Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
BSU President Bob Kustra will retire in June 2018. In a Nov. 17, 2017 interview, he said Boise State University's growth and transformation over the years is perhaps his proudest achievement. He said he wishes he had been more effective at changin Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Boise State University

One of these five people will be Boise State University's next president

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

April 18, 2018 10:14 AM

The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday announced that it had narrowed its search for Boise State University's next president to five finalists.

The finalists are:

  • Dr. James Lentini - Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Oakland University

  • Dr. Kevin Reynolds - Vice President for Finance and Administration, Portland State University

  • Dr. Jack Thomas – President, Western Illinois University

  • Dr. Robbyn Wacker – Senior Campaign Adviser for Development and Alumni Relations, University of Northern Colorado

  • Dr. Daniel Weeks – President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Northern British Columbia

The finalists were chosen from a field of nine semifinalists, narrowed from 53 candidates who applied for the position. The incoming president will replace President Bob Kustra, who plans to retire in the summer.

In a press release, the Board said the finalists will begin to visit BSU's campus starting next week.

"Open forums are planned for students, faculty and staff as well as a public receptions for community members to meet and hear from the finalists," the release said.

The public can also offer feedback on the candidates online. To find schedules for the open forums, as well as biographies for each candidate, click here.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

  Comments  