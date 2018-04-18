One of these five people will be Boise State University's next president

The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday announced that it had narrowed its search for Boise State University's next president to five finalists.

The finalists are:

Dr. James Lentini - Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Oakland University





Dr. Kevin Reynolds - Vice President for Finance and Administration, Portland State University





University Dr. Jack Thomas – President, Western Illinois University





Dr. Robbyn Wacker – Senior Campaign Adviser for Development and Alumni Relations, University of Northern Colorado





Dr. Daniel Weeks – President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Northern British Columbia





The finalists were chosen from a field of nine semifinalists, narrowed from 53 candidates who applied for the position. The incoming president will replace President Bob Kustra, who plans to retire in the summer.

In a press release, the Board said the finalists will begin to visit BSU's campus starting next week.

"Open forums are planned for students, faculty and staff as well as a public receptions for community members to meet and hear from the finalists," the release said.

The public can also offer feedback on the candidates online. To find schedules for the open forums, as well as biographies for each candidate, click here.