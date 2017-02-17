Boise State to dedicate new art piece based on the city’s geothermal underground

Boise State University, in partnership with the city departments of Public Works and Arts & History, will dedicate the sculpture, “Transference,” at a public ceremony, 2-3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 at the Environmental Research Building, 1295 W. University Dr. The piece sits near the parking lot on the building’s south side.
The public is invited.
The university and city commissioned artists Ken McCall and Leslie Dixon to create the piece, which is made of steel and plexiglass. The piece, comprised of an arc of metal inset with blue and orange-red, represents the passage or transference of Boise’s natural hot water through underground systems and into the city’s geothermal system that stretches from East Boise, through Downtown Boise and across the Boise River onto the BSU campus.
McCall also created a steel sculpture of trees that marks the entrance of Boise’s Inn at 500 Capitol.
