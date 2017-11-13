Kuna Middle School fires employee accused of inappropriate contact with a minor

Kuna School District on Monday announced in a letter to parents that it had fired a Kuna Middle School employee over accusations that the woman had “inappropriate conduct with a minor.”
Office manager Melissa Whitely was accused of inappropriate conduct over the weekend and is under investigation by law enforcement, school district officials said.
“Because this is an active investigation, law enforcement has been unable to provide us with a complete picture of what happened,” the letter said. School district officials said they are not able to release additional details at this time.
Officials also said their priority is student safety. Counselors will be available for students.
“While it is human nature to want to know details when one hears bad news, please remember, it is against district policy to disclose personnel matters that are undetermined because of an investigation. Even so, we wanted you to know what we are able to share so you could help your child process what they may hear from their peers at school,” the letter said.
According to the letter, signed by district superintendent Wendy Johnson, “nothing in (Whiteley’s) background check indicated that we could have anticipated this alleged behavior from her.”
As of late Monday morning, Whiteley was still listed on the Kuna Middle School website as the office manager, though a link to her staff photo and further information no longer worked.
